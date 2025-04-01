DnB Asset Management AS Buys 2,536 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

NYSE INVH opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

