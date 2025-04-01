DnB Asset Management AS Buys 7,950 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

