B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $126,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

