Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,655,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,913 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,325,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,228,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 717,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,832,000 after buying an additional 205,981 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 924,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 177,843 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $131.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.9201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.