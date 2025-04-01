DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.15 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 322.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 66.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 18.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

