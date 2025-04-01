DnB Asset Management AS Sells 9,384 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $84,213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $42,794,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,187,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,081,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,285,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAP opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.54.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

