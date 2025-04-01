New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5,626.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.