Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PIPR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $247.53 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $183.58 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

