Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,971,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,506,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mplx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,276,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,714 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Mplx by 5,070.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,797,000 after purchasing an additional 958,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.