DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.77 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.05.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.34 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average is $171.97.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

