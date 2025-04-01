Allstate Corp Buys Shares of 2,746 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Charter Communications by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $2,097,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 86,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

CHTR stock opened at $368.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.05 and a 200 day moving average of $357.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

