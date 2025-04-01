Cannell & Spears LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 301.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,700 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 245,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $54,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

loanDepot stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.36. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

loanDepot Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

