Cannell & Spears LLC Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DaVita by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 659.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DaVita by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.64 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.