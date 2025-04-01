7,307 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $18,893,000. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $103.69.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

