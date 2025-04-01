What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for GANX Q1 Earnings?

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 30th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GANX. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GANX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $50.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

