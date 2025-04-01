What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for GANX Q1 Earnings?

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 30th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ GANX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $50.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
