109,456 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 68,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 384,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,085,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,071,000 after buying an additional 858,857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 584.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

