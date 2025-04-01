Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

