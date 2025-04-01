FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,371,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $542.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

