Cannell & Spears LLC Makes New $805,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

