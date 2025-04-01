Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $2.39 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

