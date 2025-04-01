Everstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 796 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

