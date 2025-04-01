Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,078,000 after buying an additional 126,174 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $588,029,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $3,593,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.2 %

CARR stock opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

