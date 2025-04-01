Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Celularity Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CELU opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Celularity has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Get Celularity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Celularity by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.