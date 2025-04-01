Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Increases Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,320,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the quarter. Vista Energy comprises about 5.0% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $71,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 183,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,705 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 802,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,226 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VIST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.