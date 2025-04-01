Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $418.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Olympic Steel

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.