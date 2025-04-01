iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,080,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

