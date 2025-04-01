The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,472,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,419 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 57,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

PG stock opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

