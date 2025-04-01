HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $264.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.