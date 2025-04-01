HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BABA opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

