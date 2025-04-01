CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Upgraded at DA Davidson

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

CRWV stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

