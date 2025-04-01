Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Guided Therapeutics Price Performance
GTHP opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guided Therapeutics
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Hot Stock Buys for Investors in April
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- About the Markup Calculator
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.