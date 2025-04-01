Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Guided Therapeutics Price Performance

GTHP opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.