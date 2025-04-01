Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

