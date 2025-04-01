OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 70,503 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,503 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.