Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,279,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,159,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 268.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,091,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.22.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

