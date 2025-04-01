iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,602,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $194,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,791,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,004 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HEFA opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

