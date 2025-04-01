JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $212.20 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $212,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 597.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 981,517 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,048 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $11,339,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 410,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,269,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,747,000 after buying an additional 317,289 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

