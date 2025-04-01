Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

