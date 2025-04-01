Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $173,055,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,472,000 after purchasing an additional 324,159 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 878.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after purchasing an additional 188,185 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %

BAH opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

