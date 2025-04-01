U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USEG. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.40.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
