Tradewinds LLC. Invests $1.43 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

