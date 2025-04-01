Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $383.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.