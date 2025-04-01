Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.63.
NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
