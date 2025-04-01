Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.63.

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$6.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.86. The stock has a market cap of C$485.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.47 and a 1-year high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

