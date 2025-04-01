Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 11,200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

