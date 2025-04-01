New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 132,844 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15,974.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 52,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 255,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

