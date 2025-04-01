Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 299.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

