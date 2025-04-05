Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.05 and last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 112346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.95.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 4.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
