Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.05 and last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 112346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.95.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.