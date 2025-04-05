Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 9676054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

