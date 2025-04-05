Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 239758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HLMN. William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.