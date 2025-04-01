Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.6 days.

Relx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RLXXF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. Relx has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Get Relx alerts:

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

Read More

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.