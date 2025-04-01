Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.6 days.
Relx Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RLXXF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. Relx has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $53.28.
About Relx
