Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sims Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMSMY remained flat at $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sims has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Sims Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

